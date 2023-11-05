Compass (COMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $2.19 on Friday. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COMP. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $46,501.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,957.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,164 shares of company stock valued at $528,937. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

