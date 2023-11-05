Compass (COMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Compass Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $2.19 on Friday. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on COMP
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $46,501.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,957.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,164 shares of company stock valued at $528,937. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.