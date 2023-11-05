Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFLT. Guggenheim raised Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.12.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

