ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.21. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 97.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.04%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ContextLogic Stock Up 2.9 %

ContextLogic stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

About ContextLogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after buying an additional 2,520,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 4,119,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,961,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 494,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,196,332 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

