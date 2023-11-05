ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.21. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 97.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.04%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ContextLogic Stock Up 2.9 %
ContextLogic stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68.
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
