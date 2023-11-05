Contrasting AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.07 million 0.39 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A AEye $3.65 million 10.16 -$98.71 million ($0.55) -0.36

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AEye.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Omnitek Engineering and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,392.52%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Volatility & Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -18.61% N/A -18.39% AEye -2,924.40% -99.96% -70.70%

Summary

AEye beats Omnitek Engineering on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

