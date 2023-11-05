Contrasting ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Intchains Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $789.40 million 1.09 $111.93 million $1.46 16.25 Intchains Group $68.68 million 7.02 $51.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 8.32% 6.75% 3.71% Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Intchains Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

