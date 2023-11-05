Contrasting Diageo (NYSE:DEO) & Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 5 2 0 2.13 Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diageo and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Diageo presently has a consensus price target of $166.37, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.47%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Diageo.

Volatility & Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diageo and Westrock Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $17.11 billion 5.24 $4.50 billion N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.85 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -6.32

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee.

Summary

Diageo beats Westrock Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Cîroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. Diageo plc was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

