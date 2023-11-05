Contrasting East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Noah 26.54% 9.20% 7.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for East Resources Acquisition and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Noah has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Noah’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Noah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Noah $449.51 million 1.70 $141.59 million $1.80 6.66

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Noah beats East Resources Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

