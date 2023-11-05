Contrasting EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Symbolic Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 2.89 $419.42 million $9.00 26.74 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.34 $17.44 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 11.02% 18.60% 14.21% Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EPAM Systems and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 8 4 0 2.23 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus target price of $287.42, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Symbolic Logic on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.