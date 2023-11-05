Contrasting Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A -132.04% -25.01% Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $11.47 million 4.46 -$60.83 million ($0.29) -0.87 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.87 $330,000.00 ($0.02) -103.50

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining



Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Vox Royalty



Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

