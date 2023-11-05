Contrasting Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -2,883.09% -3,413.36% -97.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Steakholder Foods and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $55.69, indicating a potential upside of 904.70%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

8.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motus GI $590,000.00 3.01 -$18.60 million ($56.97) -0.10

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Summary

Motus GI beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

