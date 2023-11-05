CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY23 guidance at $1.37-$1.45 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,116 shares of company stock worth $1,856,032 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

