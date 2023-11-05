CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY23 guidance at $1.37-$1.45 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CoreCivic Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
