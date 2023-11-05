CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 4.5 %

CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.