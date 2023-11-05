Critical Analysis: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 3.11% 3.16% 2.33% Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Penumbra and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 10 0 2.83 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $317.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.34%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.84%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

88.2% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 8.98 -$2.00 million $1.03 192.10 Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.48 $4.84 million $0.01 493.00

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penumbra. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats Quipt Home Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

