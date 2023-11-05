Critical Comparison: ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) versus GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADM Tronics Unlimited and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -5.40% -11.56% -6.07% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -12.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and GigCapital5’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.68 million N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats GigCapital5 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

