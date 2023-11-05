Critical Comparison: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -78.42% -62.56% -24.89% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $93.46 million 0.92 -$89.41 million ($4.08) -1.01 Relx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spire Global and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Relx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spire Global and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Relx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 294.44%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Relx.

Summary

Spire Global beats Relx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in California, USA.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

