Critical Contrast: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GigaCloud Technology and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.29%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology 8.88% 22.27% 10.87% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.90 $23.97 million $1.16 9.30 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -15.73, meaning that its stock price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

