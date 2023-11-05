Critical Survey: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and ZTO Express (Cayman).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 1 4 1 0 2.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.82%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Deutsche Post.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75 ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 2.92 $987.22 million $1.43 17.18

This table compares Deutsche Post and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than ZTO Express (Cayman). Deutsche Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21% ZTO Express (Cayman) 22.08% 15.21% 10.36%

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Deutsche Post on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

