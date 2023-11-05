Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

