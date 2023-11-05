Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $2,124,922.80 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.