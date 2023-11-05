Cwm LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,769,000 after acquiring an additional 788,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.