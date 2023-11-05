Cwm LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

