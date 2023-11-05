Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

