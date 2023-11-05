Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZNP
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Therapeutics Public
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.