Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

