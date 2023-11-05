Cwm LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 354,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

