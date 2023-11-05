Cwm LLC Purchases 16,079 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,376,970 shares of company stock valued at $25,227,103. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

