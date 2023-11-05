Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

