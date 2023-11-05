Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

