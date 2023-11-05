Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 231,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $615,000.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.2 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

