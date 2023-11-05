Cwm LLC Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 851,511 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

