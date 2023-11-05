Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 2nd, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00.

CORT stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

