DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of DaVita worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Trading Up 2.1 %

DVA stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

