Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $823.69 million, a P/E ratio of -48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,540,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 631,439 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

