Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

