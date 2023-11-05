Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 164.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%.
Digimarc Price Performance
Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33. Digimarc has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $38.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digimarc
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digimarc
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.