Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 164.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33. Digimarc has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $38.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digimarc by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

