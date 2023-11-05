Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Driven Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $32.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 883.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.