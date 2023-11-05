Elena Gomez Sells 1,812 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $31,021.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Elena Gomez sold 15,787 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $276,430.37.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

