Eley Financial Management Inc Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.34 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

