Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 204.1% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $567.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.53. The firm has a market cap of $539.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

