ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) vs. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Financial Contrast

ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ETAO International and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ETAO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 8 5 0 2.38

Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $28.14, indicating a potential upside of 61.93%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than ETAO International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ETAO International $58.06 million 0.27 -$896.68 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.41 billion 1.20 -$13.66 billion ($24.66) -0.70

This table compares ETAO International and Teladoc Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ETAO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares ETAO International and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ETAO International N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -155.12% -9.60% -5.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ETAO International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of ETAO International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ETAO International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats ETAO International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co., Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its that licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

