Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several analysts have commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Damore bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 12,161 shares of company stock valued at $270,543 and sold 5,550 shares valued at $119,213. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

