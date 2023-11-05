EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

FRT stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.91.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

