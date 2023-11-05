EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

