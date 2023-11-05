EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.39.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

