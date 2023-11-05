EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

