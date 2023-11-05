EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

