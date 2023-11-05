EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Affirm Stock Up 6.6 %

AFRM stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

