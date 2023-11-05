EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 511 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.73, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

