EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,667 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,891,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,285,000 after buying an additional 210,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after buying an additional 1,373,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.11%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

