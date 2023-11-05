EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 216.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 772.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 64.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,846,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 723,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

