EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PBA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

